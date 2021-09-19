Starting early next month, Britain will require arrivals’ vaccination records to include their date of birth, something Hong Kong’s forms lack. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong health authorities to update city’s vaccination records to bring them in line with British requirements
- British authorities will soon begin requiring incoming travellers’ vaccination records to include their date of birth
- Though fully vaccinated arrivals from Hong Kong can presently be exempted from quarantine, the city’s jab records do not carry their date of birth
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Starting early next month, Britain will require arrivals’ vaccination records to include their date of birth, something Hong Kong’s forms lack. Photo: Reuters