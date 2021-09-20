People queue to get the BioNTech vaccine at Choi Hung Road Badminton Centre. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to extend walk-ins at vaccination centres to all residents in bid to raise Covid-19 jab rates
- From Wednesday, same-day tickets will be given on first come, first served basis at 21 of city’s community vaccination centres
- Elderly still reluctant to get inoculated, with only 13.6 per cent of those aged 80 and over having had at least one shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
