Hong Kong residents leave the community vaccination centre in Sun Yat Sen Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong vaccination centres light on walk-ins as new scheme aimed at boosting flagging jabs rate launched

  • Staff member at one centre reports about 10 walk-ins by noon, while some vaccine recipients tell Post they scored traditional bookings just a day in advance
  • City’s ‘7-day moving average’ for jabs has fallen from a peak of about 66,000 to just 30,000 more recently; city records just 1 imported infection on Wednesday

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam and Victor Ting

Updated: 2:42pm, 22 Sep, 2021

