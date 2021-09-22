A ‘very rare’ Spotted Rustic butterfly found in Lung Kwu Tan. A local group has found Hong Kong’s butterfly population remains robust. Photo: Green Power
Hong Kong butterfly population still robust, but crush of visitors to countryside could damage habitats, group warns
- In its annual survey, Green Power found 162 different species of butterfly, with 44 classified as ‘rare’ or ‘very rare’
- But crowds in country parks littering, destroying plant cover and straying from trails to find ‘photo-worthy spots’ are not helping matters
