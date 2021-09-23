Health authorities have long warned of the staffing crunch facing Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang Health authorities have long warned of the staffing crunch facing Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

More than 1,600 retiring doctors, health care workers allowed to work 5 extra years in Hong Kong public hospitals to ease manpower crunch

  • Measures to encourage staff in the public health care system to stay on approved at Hospital Authority meeting
  • Health authorities predict a shortfall of 1,610 doctors by the end of the decade, rising to 1,949 by 2040

Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam and Victor Ting

Updated: 7:39pm, 23 Sep, 2021

