Health authorities have long warned of the staffing crunch facing Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
More than 1,600 retiring doctors, health care workers allowed to work 5 extra years in Hong Kong public hospitals to ease manpower crunch
- Measures to encourage staff in the public health care system to stay on approved at Hospital Authority meeting
- Health authorities predict a shortfall of 1,610 doctors by the end of the decade, rising to 1,949 by 2040
Health authorities have long warned of the staffing crunch facing Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang