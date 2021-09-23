Vaccinations against Covid-19 are offered at Shek Lei Community Hall on Thursday. Photo: May Tse Vaccinations against Covid-19 are offered at Shek Lei Community Hall on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Vaccinations against Covid-19 are offered at Shek Lei Community Hall on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: health workers take vaccination push directly to elderly residents in bid to boost low take-up rate

  • Vaccinations are offered at community hall in Kwai Hing as part of new campaign to convince older residents to get inoculated
  • City records just two new infections, both imported and involving arrivals from Kenya and Pakistan

Sammy Heung
Updated: 8:22pm, 23 Sep, 2021

