A resident queues up to get vaccinated at Choi Hung Road Badminton Centre. Hong Kong is still struggling to ramp up its Covid-19 inoculation rate. Photo: Edmond So
Get vaccinated before winter as low temperatures increase severity of Covid-19, Hong Kong scientists warn

  • New study’s findings show hamsters housed in cold conditions had significantly higher virus concentration and viral loads seven days after being infected
  • Their lungs were severely inflamed and haemorrhagic, and the inflammation continued after day 7 with little signs of recovery

Gigi Choy and Nadia Lam

Updated: 3:15pm, 24 Sep, 2021

