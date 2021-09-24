A resident queues up to get vaccinated at Choi Hung Road Badminton Centre. Hong Kong is still struggling to ramp up its Covid-19 inoculation rate. Photo: Edmond So
Get vaccinated before winter as low temperatures increase severity of Covid-19, Hong Kong scientists warn
- New study’s findings show hamsters housed in cold conditions had significantly higher virus concentration and viral loads seven days after being infected
- Their lungs were severely inflamed and haemorrhagic, and the inflammation continued after day 7 with little signs of recovery
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A resident queues up to get vaccinated at Choi Hung Road Badminton Centre. Hong Kong is still struggling to ramp up its Covid-19 inoculation rate. Photo: Edmond So