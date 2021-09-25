Senior citizens queue for the Sinovac vaccine at Shek Lei Community Hall. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: encourage elderly relatives to get Covid-19 vaccine, Hong Kong families told, as worried officials fear new cases could spread quickly
- Inoculation rate among those aged 80 and above at just 14 per cent, while death rate for elderly in that category is 25 per cent
- Officials warn of consequences should virus reappear in city’s residential care homes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
