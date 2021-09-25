Quarantined guests at a hotel in Aberdeen have tried to inject a little cheer into the monotony of isolation. Photo: Jeremy H Greenberg
Hong Kong quarantine hotel residents wave to outside world in event aimed at injecting some cheer into monotony of isolation
- Quarantined residents waved from their decorated windows – including one displaying a volleyball modelled after ‘Wilson’ from Cast Away – to a group outside
- Those outside returned the gesture, spreading what one organiser said she hoped was a bit of mutual cheer during a difficult time
