A group of friends enjoy the hot weather at Repulse Bay Beach. Photo: Winson Wong A group of friends enjoy the hot weather at Repulse Bay Beach. Photo: Winson Wong
Mercury rising: September on track to be hottest on record in Hong Kong as city swelters through soaring temperatures

  • Hong Kong has already seen 16 very hot days and nine hot nights this month
  • Former assistant director of city’s Observatory calls figures ‘frightening’ and attributes it to climate change and effects of Typhoon Chanthu

Zoe Low
Updated: 2:53pm, 26 Sep, 2021

