Hong Kong officials are working with their mainland counterparts on reopening the border. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 8 new imported cases, as officials meet with mainland Chinese counterparts over reopening border
- New infections involve arrivals from Philippines, Czech Republic, United States, and the Maldives
- Health authorities also tracking case of young woman who tested positive after leaving city for Britain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong officials are working with their mainland counterparts on reopening the border. Photo: Bloomberg