Hong Kong officials are working with their mainland counterparts on reopening the border. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 8 new imported cases, as officials meet with mainland Chinese counterparts over reopening border

  • New infections involve arrivals from Philippines, Czech Republic, United States, and the Maldives
  • Health authorities also tracking case of young woman who tested positive after leaving city for Britain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Updated: 4:15pm, 26 Sep, 2021

