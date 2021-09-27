Travel between Hong Kong and mainland China is off-limits to most people but officials are in talks on reviving crossings. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Beijing tells Hong Kong to strengthen quarantine, testing policies to secure border reopening
- Hong Kong’s No 2 official says talks with mainland officials on reviving cross-border travel can resume if improvements made in three areas of Covid-19 policy
- ‘Constructive’ discussions held over the weekend between mainland and Hong Kong officials on lifting travel curbs, but John Lee refuses to be drawn on any timeline
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
