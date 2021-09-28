Hong Kong residents have a choice of two vaccines, the Sinovac jab or the one made by BioNTech. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong residents have a choice of two vaccines, the Sinovac jab or the one made by BioNTech. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong residents have a choice of two vaccines, the Sinovac jab or the one made by BioNTech. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus vaccines: why Hong Kong will find it tough to secure supplies for Covid-19 booster shots

  • Countries such as Singapore and Israel have already started to administer a third jab to some citizens but Hong Kong is still conducting studies on such a move
  • Public health experts say city’s lacklustre vaccine uptake might also hinder its bid for booster supplies

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung and Victor Ting

Updated: 8:08am, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong residents have a choice of two vaccines, the Sinovac jab or the one made by BioNTech. Photo: Edmond So Hong Kong residents have a choice of two vaccines, the Sinovac jab or the one made by BioNTech. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong residents have a choice of two vaccines, the Sinovac jab or the one made by BioNTech. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE