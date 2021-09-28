Hong Kong residents have a choice of two vaccines, the Sinovac jab or the one made by BioNTech. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus vaccines: why Hong Kong will find it tough to secure supplies for Covid-19 booster shots
- Countries such as Singapore and Israel have already started to administer a third jab to some citizens but Hong Kong is still conducting studies on such a move
- Public health experts say city’s lacklustre vaccine uptake might also hinder its bid for booster supplies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
