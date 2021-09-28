Coronavirus: US travel advisory elevates Hong Kong risk level despite absence of local coronavirus cases
- Centres for Disease Control and Prevention raises status from low to moderate, urging full vaccination for anyone considering travelling to city
- No local infections recorded in Hong Kong since August 17, a case local experts have since suggested was likely contracted at the airport
The United States on Monday elevated its
In its travel advisory, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said “make sure you are fully vaccinated before travelling to Hong Kong”, adding, “if you must travel and have concerns, talk to your doctor”.
Where destinations lie on the CDC scale depends on the number of infections per 100,000 people and a “new case trajectory” over a 28-day period, though no specifics about how that trajectory is calculated are provided on the centre’s website.
The four levels range from “low” to “very high”, with the latter meaning all travel to a destination should be avoided.
But how Hong Kong’s status came to be downgraded remains unclear.
The city has not seen a locally transmitted coronavirus infection since August 17, when a 47-year-old airport worker was listed as a local case without a known source.
Even in that one instance, local health officials have since conceded the woman was probably infected at the airport rather than in the community.
On the imported case front, the city has not reported more than 10 in a day – typically far fewer – since late August, nor has it experienced an outbreak of the more infectious Delta variant.
The US, by contrast, remains deep in the throes of a resurgent Covid-19 wave, with its current seven-day average for new cases at more than 114,000 a day, according to the CDC.
The CDC on Monday also raised the risk level for Singapore from moderate to high, meaning all unvaccinated travellers should now avoid non-essential travel to the city state.
Singapore has reported a daily tally of more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases since mid-September, following its shift to a strategy of living with the virus and opening its border for quarantine-free travel to some countries with high vaccination rates.
But while the case numbers have surged in the past 28 days, 98 per cent have experienced only mild symptoms or been asymptomatic, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Health.