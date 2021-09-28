But how Hong Kong’s status came to be downgraded remains unclear.

The city has not seen a locally transmitted coronavirus infection since August 17, when a 47-year-old ­airport worker was listed as a local case without a known source.

Even in that one instance, local health officials have since conceded the woman was probably infected at the airport rather than in the community.

On the imported case front, the city has not reported more than 10 in a day – typically far fewer – since late August, nor has it experienced an outbreak of the more infectious Delta variant.

The US, by contrast, remains deep in the throes of a resurgent Covid-19 wave, with its current seven-day average for new cases at more than 114,000 a day, according to the CDC.

The CDC on Monday also raised the risk level for Singapore from moderate to high, meaning all unvaccinated travellers should now avoid non-essential travel to the city state.

Singapore has reported a daily tally of more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases since mid-September, following its shift to a strategy of living with the virus and opening its border for quarantine-free travel to some countries with high vaccination rates.