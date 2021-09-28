A wetland in Pui O is seen filled in, with a brick wall built over it. WWF-Hong Kong has called on the government to step up its protection of the area. Photo: WWF-Hong Kong
WWF-Hong Kong calls on government to step up protection of threatened habitats on South Lantau
- A WWF-Hong Kong analysis has found large parts of Pui O, on the South Lantau coast, to be at risk from development
- South Lantau’s diverse habitats support important and vulnerable species, such as the Chinese horseshoe crab and the Romer’s tree frog
