Thousands of foreign domestic helpers are still waiting to enter Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 200 extra quarantine slots ‘nowhere near enough’ to ease city shortage of domestic helpers

  • Employers can attempt from Monday to book one of the Penny’s Bay quarantine slots for domestic helpers under a revised system
  • But unions say the allocation is far below what is needed and Hong Kong is still many months from resolving workforce shortages

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:47pm, 28 Sep, 2021

