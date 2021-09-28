Thousands of foreign domestic helpers are still waiting to enter Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 200 extra quarantine slots ‘nowhere near enough’ to ease city shortage of domestic helpers
- Employers can attempt from Monday to book one of the Penny’s Bay quarantine slots for domestic helpers under a revised system
- But unions say the allocation is far below what is needed and Hong Kong is still many months from resolving workforce shortages
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Thousands of foreign domestic helpers are still waiting to enter Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee