Coronavirus: US health officials admit raising of Hong Kong risk level was a mistake

  • Centres for Disease Control and Protection had moved the city from ‘low’ risk to ‘moderate’, and advised travellers be fully vaccinated
  • Experts bewildered by initial decision and reason for status change remains unclear

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 10:53am, 29 Sep, 2021

Two Island Place, in North Point, has reopened after the area was restricted for residents to undergo compulsory testing because of a Covid-19 preliminary-positive imported case. Photo: Nora Tam
