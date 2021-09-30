Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout
Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Genome sequencing cracked the code of Hong Kong schoolgirl’s illness, can solve other diagnosis puzzles

  • Anna Chu, 10, went years without knowing the reason for her eyesight problems before genome testing revealed she had a rare condition called Alström syndrome
  • Scientists behind the Hong Kong Genome Project meet the press for the first time, appealing for patients with undiagnosed disorders to come forward

Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Victor Ting

Updated: 7:00am, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout
Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE