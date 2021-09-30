Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout
Genome sequencing cracked the code of Hong Kong schoolgirl’s illness, can solve other diagnosis puzzles
- Anna Chu, 10, went years without knowing the reason for her eyesight problems before genome testing revealed she had a rare condition called Alström syndrome
- Scientists behind the Hong Kong Genome Project meet the press for the first time, appealing for patients with undiagnosed disorders to come forward
Anna Chu (second from left), pictured with her family, was diagnosed with a rare eye condition. Photo: Handout