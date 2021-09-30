Hong Kong is hoping for the border with the mainland to fully reopen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong is hoping for the border with the mainland to fully reopen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong is hoping for the border with the mainland to fully reopen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong looks at sharing Covid-19 data with mainland China in bid to get border fully reopened

  • Areas Hong Kong will need to put extra effort into were discussed at meeting between officials and experts from city and mainland in Shenzhen
  • Officials will also need to study how to further minimise threat of infection among high-risk groups, tighten hospital discharge rules, source says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungOlga Wong
Elizabeth Cheung and Olga Wong

Updated: 9:33am, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is hoping for the border with the mainland to fully reopen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hong Kong is hoping for the border with the mainland to fully reopen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong is hoping for the border with the mainland to fully reopen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE