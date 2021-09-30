Hong Kong is hoping for the border with the mainland to fully reopen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong looks at sharing Covid-19 data with mainland China in bid to get border fully reopened
- Areas Hong Kong will need to put extra effort into were discussed at meeting between officials and experts from city and mainland in Shenzhen
- Officials will also need to study how to further minimise threat of infection among high-risk groups, tighten hospital discharge rules, source says
