A new proposal to ban most types of single-use plastics has opened for public consultation. Photo: Edmond So
Bye to free hotel toiletries, glow sticks and some forms of single-use plastics? Hong Kong public consultation opens on ban
- The proposal also suggests bans on festival decorations and cotton buds, among other non-essential plastic items
- Plastic makes up the third-largest component of Hong Kong’s waste, but less than 10 per cent of it is recycled
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
