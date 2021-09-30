A new proposal to ban most types of single-use plastics has opened for public consultation. Photo: Edmond So A new proposal to ban most types of single-use plastics has opened for public consultation. Photo: Edmond So
Bye to free hotel toiletries, glow sticks and some forms of single-use plastics? Hong Kong public consultation opens on ban

  • The proposal also suggests bans on festival decorations and cotton buds, among other non-essential plastic items
  • Plastic makes up the third-largest component of Hong Kong’s waste, but less than 10 per cent of it is recycled

A new proposal to ban most types of single-use plastics has opened for public consultation. Photo: Edmond So A new proposal to ban most types of single-use plastics has opened for public consultation. Photo: Edmond So
