Vaccination take-up among Hong Kong’s elderly population has been sluggish. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: jabs scheduled in Hong Kong care homes to boost vaccination rates among elderly
- Residents will not receive jabs if they or their families object, and those deemed medically unfit are exempt, but otherwise vaccinations will proceed, government says
- Officials are trying to improve sluggish vaccination rates in the elderly population, which is among the most vulnerable to Covid-19
