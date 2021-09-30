Vaccination take-up among Hong Kong’s elderly population has been sluggish. Photo: Winson Wong Vaccination take-up among Hong Kong’s elderly population has been sluggish. Photo: Winson Wong
Vaccination take-up among Hong Kong’s elderly population has been sluggish. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: jabs scheduled in Hong Kong care homes to boost vaccination rates among elderly

  • Residents will not receive jabs if they or their families object, and those deemed medically unfit are exempt, but otherwise vaccinations will proceed, government says
  • Officials are trying to improve sluggish vaccination rates in the elderly population, which is among the most vulnerable to Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:22pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vaccination take-up among Hong Kong’s elderly population has been sluggish. Photo: Winson Wong Vaccination take-up among Hong Kong’s elderly population has been sluggish. Photo: Winson Wong
Vaccination take-up among Hong Kong’s elderly population has been sluggish. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE