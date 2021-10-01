Residents of 10 Hong Kong elder care facilities will soon be automatically signed up for Covid-19 jabs unless they or their families expressly reject the vaccine. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s elder care vaccination plan trying to save lives, not pressure older residents, minister says
- ‘It is backed by medical evidence that [elderly residents] need to get inoculated,’ Patrick Nip tells reporters at National Day reception
- The new pilot programme will see residents of 10 elder care facilities automatically scheduled for jabs unless they or their families expressly opt out
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
