An elderly resident arrives for a coronavirus vaccination last month at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: vaccination rate among Hong Kong’s elderly ‘shameful’, former Centre for Health Protection chief says

  • Dr Thomas Tsang notes rates for older groups in many Western countries sit at 80 to 90 per cent, while just 14.6 per cent of local octogenarians have been jabbed
  • New care home programme will only mean greater freedom for residents, geriatrician argues; Hong Kong, meanwhile, confirms 5 new imported cases

Updated: 6:04pm, 2 Oct, 2021

