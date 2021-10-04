Macau has adopted a series of stringent measures to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong Macau has adopted a series of stringent measures to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
Macau has adopted a series of stringent measures to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Coronavirus: Hong Kong was told to learn from Macau’s model. Here’s what the casino hub is doing to fight Covid-19

  • Macau has a QR code system, much like mainland China, which indicates a person’s level of risk based on health, close contacts and travel history
  • But Hong Kong expert sceptical as the casino hub has itself experienced sporadic outbreaks since August

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Macau has adopted a series of stringent measures to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong Macau has adopted a series of stringent measures to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
Macau has adopted a series of stringent measures to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE