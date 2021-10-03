Hong Kong’s border with mainland China is closed to the vast majority of travellers. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong’s border with mainland China is closed to the vast majority of travellers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong-mainland China border reopening requires at least 4 months of talks, government adviser says

  • Bilateral talks on reviving travel could continue beyond Lunar New Year, according to government adviser’s estimate
  • David Hui also says mainland experts are likely to be sent to Hong Kong to inspect progress on improving Covid-19 controls

Zoe Low
Updated: 4:09pm, 3 Oct, 2021

