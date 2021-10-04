Hong Kong has experienced a shortage of domestic helpers since the imposition of now-lifted flight bans on the Philippines and Indonesia. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: 200 extra quarantine rooms for Hong Kong domestic helpers sold out in minutes, infuriating employers who missed out
- Additional slots for government-run Penny’s Bay quarantine centre snapped up almost immediately, leaving thousands of helpers still waiting to enter Hong Kong
- Infectious diseases expert says health code app for Hongkongers travelling to mainland China is necessary element for securing border reopening
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
