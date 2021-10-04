The Hong Kong Wetland Park in Tin Shui Wai. The city has not been able to meet most of its biodiversity targets under a United Nations convention. Photo: Winson Wong The Hong Kong Wetland Park in Tin Shui Wai. The city has not been able to meet most of its biodiversity targets under a United Nations convention. Photo: Winson Wong
The Hong Kong Wetland Park in Tin Shui Wai. The city has not been able to meet most of its biodiversity targets under a United Nations convention. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong misses United Nations biodiversity targets, green group says, as it urges government to adopt conservation focus in policies

  • Hong Kong Birdwatching Society’s report shows city has only met six of 20 Aichi biodiversity goals under Convention on Biological Diversity
  • Green belt zones, marine and wetland habitats are coming increasingly under threat, society’s deputy director warns

Zoe Low
Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Oct, 2021

