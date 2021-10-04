Hong Kong saw a record number of cancer cases in 2019, new statistics show. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong saw a record number of cancer cases in 2019, new statistics show. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong saw a record number of cancer cases in 2019, new statistics show. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lung cancer overtakes colorectal cancer as most common form in Hong Kong

  • The reasons will require more study, one expert says, but genetic mutations seen in the cancer cells of nearly half of patients may play a part
  • Hong Kong saw a record 35,082 new cancer cases in 2019, new data shows, and the disease was the city’s No 1 killer

Nadia Lam
Updated: 8:04pm, 4 Oct, 2021

