Macau is dealing with a fresh outbreak of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Macau orders civil servants not to go to work as mystery Covid-19 cluster grows
- Woman, 42, confirmed as infected after renovating flat with three people previously found to form part of new cluster
- Outbreak has left authorities stumped over its origins, leading to mass testing and an official order for civil servants to stay away from the office
