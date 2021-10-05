The survey involving young doctors shows that most of them suffer from personal or work-related burnout. Photo: Nora Tam
Over 70 per cent of young doctors in Hong Kong burnt out from work, one-fifth have depression, survey shows
- Poll by the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine in 2019 involved 514 doctors who completed specialist registration within last 10 years and residents in training
- Most respondents experienced personal or work-related burnout, while 21 per cent suffered from moderate to severe depression, and some reported suicide attempts
