Hong Kong residents return to the city after crossing the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Dickson Lee
Carrie Lam policy address: Hong Kong leader gives no timetable for full reopening of border with mainland China
- In speech on Wednesday, Lam reiterates that keeping the coronavirus under control locally is the top priority
- Government looking to use technology to enhance Covid-19 contact tracing ability, source says
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
