Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to phase out coal as a power generation source by 2035, Carrie Lam pledges in policy address

  • Carrie Lam sets fresh target of ending Hong Kong’s use of coal for electricity generation within 14 years
  • Local green groups say the city must go even further across a range of areas to deliver on its flagship pledge on carbon neutrality by 2050

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 8:58am, 7 Oct, 2021

Hong Kong’s leader wants to see renewables make up at least 10 per cent of the city’s fuel mix. Photo: Shutterstock
