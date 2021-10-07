Hong Kong’s leader wants to see renewables make up at least 10 per cent of the city’s fuel mix. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong to phase out coal as a power generation source by 2035, Carrie Lam pledges in policy address
- Carrie Lam sets fresh target of ending Hong Kong’s use of coal for electricity generation within 14 years
- Local green groups say the city must go even further across a range of areas to deliver on its flagship pledge on carbon neutrality by 2050
