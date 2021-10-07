A worker at the Hong Kong airport’s cargo handling facility has tested preliminary-positive for Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam A worker at the Hong Kong airport’s cargo handling facility has tested preliminary-positive for Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport worker tests preliminary-positive, threatening city’s 50-day streak of no local infections

  • The man, vaccinated and regularly tested as part of his job, would be the first local case since another airport employee tested positive in August
  • City also records eight new imported cases on Thursday, arrivals from Pakistan, Nepal and the Philippines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting

Updated: 3:44pm, 7 Oct, 2021

