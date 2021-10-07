A worker at the Hong Kong airport’s cargo handling facility has tested preliminary-positive for Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong airport worker tests preliminary-positive, threatening city’s 50-day streak of no local infections
- The man, vaccinated and regularly tested as part of his job, would be the first local case since another airport employee tested positive in August
- City also records eight new imported cases on Thursday, arrivals from Pakistan, Nepal and the Philippines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A worker at the Hong Kong airport’s cargo handling facility has tested preliminary-positive for Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam