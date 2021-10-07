Hongkongers can expect strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend. Photo: Nora Tam Hongkongers can expect strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong typhoon warning: No 3 signal likely to be issued early on Friday, Observatory says

  • Strong winds and heavy rain are also likely to put a damper on the weekend, Hong Kong Observatory says
  • Tropical depression hovering more than 600km south-southwest of Hong Kong is expected to intensify gradually and begin to take more northerly track

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 7:53pm, 7 Oct, 2021

