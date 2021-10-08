The Towngas production plant in Tai Po. Hong Kong is aiming to increase the share of renewable energy to up to 10 per cent by 2035. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong to boost share of renewable energy sources, explore using hydrogen for power generation in bid to meet 2050 carbon neutrality target
- City’s future fuel mix could see wind make up 3.5 to 4 per cent, while energy generated from planned waste incinerator could reach 3 to 4 per cent and solar power form 1 to 2 per cent
- New climate change office to be set up as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions, but green groups call for more aggressive action and switch to electric vehicles
