Hong Kong’s men rugby sevens team huddle at the end of the match against Mexico at the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series in Edmonton in September. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong government hands quarantine exemption to men’s rugby sevens team
- National team players allowed to train four times during 14-day quarantine after tournaments in Canada
- ‘[Any] cross-transmission in the group can occur but will likely be picked up by the testing every three days’, says respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
