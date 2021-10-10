Hong Kong’s men rugby sevens team huddle at the end of the match against Mexico at the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series in Edmonton in September. Photo: Getty Images Hong Kong’s men rugby sevens team huddle at the end of the match against Mexico at the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series in Edmonton in September. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong’s men rugby sevens team huddle at the end of the match against Mexico at the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series in Edmonton in September. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong government hands quarantine exemption to men’s rugby sevens team

  • National team players allowed to train four times during 14-day quarantine after tournaments in Canada
  • ‘[Any] cross-transmission in the group can occur but will likely be picked up by the testing every three days’, says respiratory medicine expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 9:00am, 10 Oct, 2021

