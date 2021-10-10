Hong Kong is seeking a revival of cross-border travel with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong is seeking a revival of cross-border travel with mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says agreement on how to suspend quarantine-free travel is vital for securing border deal with mainland China

  • Both sides must be clear on the triggers that will suspend quarantine-free travel, Lam says, adding Hong Kong cannot satisfy all of the mainland’s demands
  • Hong Kong’s first local Covid-19 case since August ‘not hindering talks’; no new infections on Sunday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jeffie Lam and Zoe Low
Jeffie Lam and Zoe Low

Updated: 6:01pm, 10 Oct, 2021

