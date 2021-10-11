The Hong Kong Observatory kept a No 8 typhoon warning in place for 22 hours over the weekend. Photo: Jonathan Wong The Hong Kong Observatory kept a No 8 typhoon warning in place for 22 hours over the weekend. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Hong Kong Observatory kept a No 8 typhoon warning in place for 22 hours over the weekend. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Weather
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong Observatory to issue typhoon warning Monday night as city braces for Kompasu – second major storm in 3 days

  • Impact of tropical cyclone thought likely to be greater than Friday’s Lionrock, which led to the longest No 8 typhoon signal since 1978
  • New storm expected to be closest on Wednesday, when it will skirt the city about 400km to the south

Topic |   Weather
Zoe LowKathleen Magramo
Zoe Low and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:10pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong Observatory kept a No 8 typhoon warning in place for 22 hours over the weekend. Photo: Jonathan Wong The Hong Kong Observatory kept a No 8 typhoon warning in place for 22 hours over the weekend. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The Hong Kong Observatory kept a No 8 typhoon warning in place for 22 hours over the weekend. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE