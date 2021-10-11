A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang
A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong may need to adopt Macau’s suspension mechanism for quarantine-free travel with mainland China, government adviser says

  • Professor David Hui suggests city look into Macau’s system with mainland, where quarantine-free travel is stopped if one infection is found in community
  • Others say city can adopt relaxed system given higher flow of international visitors and suspend travel only where there are signs of community transmission

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungKathleen Magramo
Elizabeth Cheung and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:23pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang
A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE