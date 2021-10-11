A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong may need to adopt Macau’s suspension mechanism for quarantine-free travel with mainland China, government adviser says
- Professor David Hui suggests city look into Macau’s system with mainland, where quarantine-free travel is stopped if one infection is found in community
- Others say city can adopt relaxed system given higher flow of international visitors and suspend travel only where there are signs of community transmission
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A traveller at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Discussions on how to resume quarantine-free travel have increased in recent weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang