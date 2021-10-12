People exit the government’s quarantine facility on Lantau Island. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s quarantine policy big reason city has avoided lockdowns, Carrie Lam says
- City residents have enjoyed a largely normal life on the back of contentious isolation rules for travellers, Lam tells press briefing
- Further relaxation of regulations governing gyms and fitness centres to be announced later in day, she says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People exit the government’s quarantine facility on Lantau Island. Photo: Nora Tam