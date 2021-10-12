Members of the public are advised to pay attention to the changing typhoon warnings and stay indoors where possible. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
Tropical Cyclone Kompasu: why is it so hard to predict and what can Hongkongers do to stay safe when typhoons hit?
- Hong Kong Observatory uses signal numbers 1, 3, 8, 9 and 10 to indicate strength of the typhoon, based on wind speeds in measuring stations across city
- Observatory’s work complicated by northeast monsoon winds and climate change, both of which make predicting course and intensity of coming typhoon difficult
Topic | Extreme weather
Members of the public are advised to pay attention to the changing typhoon warnings and stay indoors where possible. Photo: Felix Wong