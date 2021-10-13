A Hong Kong man clings to a pole outside Heng Fa Chuen estate, long a hotspot for residents seeking to feel the power of a typhoon up close. Photo: Winson Wong A Hong Kong man clings to a pole outside Heng Fa Chuen estate, long a hotspot for residents seeking to feel the power of a typhoon up close. Photo: Winson Wong
A Hong Kong man clings to a pole outside Heng Fa Chuen estate, long a hotspot for residents seeking to feel the power of a typhoon up close. Photo: Winson Wong
Typhoon Kompasu’s No 8 warning set to outlast Lionrock’s 22 hours as expert says Hong Kong ‘not out of the woods yet’

  • Observatory forecasts lowering signal to No 3 between 4pm and 7pm for storm that has left 16 injured and killed one
  • Stock market trading and Legislative Council session join schools in being cancelled for day as typhoon brings city to a standstill

Zoe LowNadia Lam
Zoe Low and Nadia Lam

Updated: 3:16pm, 13 Oct, 2021

