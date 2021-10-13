Hong Kong is expected to follow other parts of the world in offering third doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong is expected to follow other parts of the world in offering third doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: booster shots can proceed without local data on side effects and efficacy, top vaccination adviser says

  • WHO recommendations, real-world data from countries with booster programmes are sufficient to proceed straight to administering third doses to high-risk groups, vaccine committee chief says
  • Health secretary Sophia Chan says it is only a matter of time before Hong Kong starts offering third doses

Elizabeth Cheung and Zoe Low

Updated: 8:50pm, 13 Oct, 2021

