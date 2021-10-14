The new rail line would link Hong Kong with Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Study on new Hong Kong rail link with Shenzhen should be finished next year, transport minister says
- Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan says a special office will discuss any matters that arise
- New Western Rail Link part of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s plan for Northern Metropolis
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2021
