The new rail line would link Hong Kong with Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The new rail line would link Hong Kong with Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The new rail line would link Hong Kong with Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Study on new Hong Kong rail link with Shenzhen should be finished next year, transport minister says

  • Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan says a special office will discuss any matters that arise
  • New Western Rail Link part of Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s plan for Northern Metropolis

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2021
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 1:31pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new rail line would link Hong Kong with Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng The new rail line would link Hong Kong with Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
The new rail line would link Hong Kong with Shenzhen’s Qianhai economic zone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE