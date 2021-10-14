A man walks past piles of rubbish on Silverstrand Beach in Sai Kung on Thursday. Photo: May Tse A man walks past piles of rubbish on Silverstrand Beach in Sai Kung on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong storms expose city’s plastic pollution problem, with beaches closed after huge piles of rubbish are washed ashore

  • Large clean-up operation needed as Typhoon Kompasu and Tropical Storm Lionrock return rubbish dumped in sea to city’s shores
  • Silverstrand and Trio beaches in Sai Kung among those closed until further notice by leisure department

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 2:09pm, 14 Oct, 2021

