A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong
A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong domestic helper tests positive 5 days after completing quarantine

  • Helper’s imported infection is Hong Kong’s only confirmed Covid-19 case on Thursday; preliminary-positive tally is in single digits
  • Woman, 30, tested negative repeatedly before eventually returning a positive reading when in the community, on 26th day after landing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 5:35pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong
A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE