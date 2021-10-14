A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong domestic helper tests positive 5 days after completing quarantine
- Helper’s imported infection is Hong Kong’s only confirmed Covid-19 case on Thursday; preliminary-positive tally is in single digits
- Woman, 30, tested negative repeatedly before eventually returning a positive reading when in the community, on 26th day after landing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A helper was found to be infected with the coronavirus after completing 21 days of quarantine at the Silka Tsuen Wan hotel. Photo: Felix Wong