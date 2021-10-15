A 13-year-old boy at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital is in dire need of a heart transplant, his doctors have said. Photo: Handout
‘Race against time’ for Hong Kong boy in desperate need of heart transplant
- The 13-year-old, known as ‘Fung’, needs a donor with B positive or O positive blood who weighs between 50kg and 70kg
- Symptoms of rare condition are not dissimilar to a cold, making it hard to identify early on, doctors say
A 13-year-old boy at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital is in dire need of a heart transplant, his doctors have said. Photo: Handout