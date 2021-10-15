Hong Kong has suspended Air Canada flights from Vancouver for two weeks. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong has suspended Air Canada flights from Vancouver for two weeks. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong suspends Air Canada flights from Vancouver for 2 weeks; city confirms 9 imported cases

  • Authorities have also announced that four new vaccination stations will offer jabs to walk-ins at public hospitals starting on Monday
  • Friday’s new cases were imported from Russia, the Philippines, India, Egypt, the Maldives and Canada

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 4:46pm, 15 Oct, 2021

