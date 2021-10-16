Hong Kong will soon expand its vaccine outreach programme for the elderly with free rides to jab centres. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong will soon expand its vaccine outreach programme for the elderly with free rides to jab centres. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong will soon expand its vaccine outreach programme for the elderly with free rides to jab centres. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to offer home pickup service, mobile vaccine vehicles for the elderly as daily jab numbers dwindle

  • New services yet another attempt to boost take-up among a vulnerable demographic that has lagged behind other age groups in taking vaccine
  • Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip says government expects recent jab numbers – now at about 3,000 a day – to continue to drop

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Updated: 3:01pm, 16 Oct, 2021

