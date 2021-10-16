A local delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee has been barred from travelling to Beijing after a local coronavirus case was discovered in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters A local delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee has been barred from travelling to Beijing after a local coronavirus case was discovered in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Top Hong Kong delegate barred from travelling to Beijing, underscoring zero-tolerance for local Covid-19 cases

  • Tam Yiu-chung says he was told not to attend a meeting in the capital after the discovery of an untraceable Covid-19 case in Hong Kong
  • Three other delegates from the city were also not allowed to attend, he added

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 8:41pm, 16 Oct, 2021

